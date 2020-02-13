Miami Beach police raise money for officer as he recovers from stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach FOP Lodge 8 and the 999 Police & Sheriff Foundation are raising money to assist one of their officers who was critically injured in a stabbing last month.

According to authorities, Officer Richard Castillo, known as Chip to his friends, was slashed multiple times with a butcher knife on Jan. 11 after responding to reports of a man near Mango’s Tropical Café who was waving a large knife and threatening people.

Police said Castillo and other officers attempted to deescalate the situation and the suspect, Ryan O. Simms, 49, was stunned with a Taser as they tried to take him into custody.

Authorities said that’s when Simms slashed Castillo multiple times with the butcher knife, cutting the officer’s left arm and leg.

Simms was fatally shot by officers, authorities said.

Castillo, meanwhile, lost a significant amount of blood and sustained serious nerve damage.

Although Castillo is still being paid by the department, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Castillo’s pregnant girlfriend has been forced to stop working to care for him and their 10-month-old son.

The couple is expecting their baby girl in just another month.

It’s unclear when Castillo will be able to return to work as police say he still has a long road to recovery.

Castillo has been with the Miami Beach Police Department for three years and previously worked for the Florida Highway Patrol for four years.

Click here to make a donation to the Castillo family during their time of need.