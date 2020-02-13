Miami Herald’s publisher McClatchy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to ‘speed shift to digital’

MIAMI – McClatchy Co., the parent company of The Miami Herald Media Company and the second-largest newspaper group in the country by circulation, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in a historic move that puts an end to the family’s 163-year-long control.

The filing, according to a McClatchy spokesman, will allow the company to eliminate about 60 percent of its debt “as the news organization tries to reposition for a digital future.”

According to McClatchy’s statement, the strategy includes obtaining $50 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit “to ensure it can continue to operate while in bankruptcy,” and be “led by” Chatham Asset Management LLC., a $3 billion hedge fund that owns the National Enquirer tabloid.

“While we tried hard to avoid this step, there’s no question that the scale of our 75-year-old pension plan – with 10 pensioners for every single active employee – is a reflection of another economic era," said Kevin McClatchy, chairman of the company, in a statement, adding that the filing has “no immediate impact” on Miami Herald employees.

According to the statement, the filing will also allow the company to try to shed much of its pension obligations in negotiations with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., the federal insurer of private pension plans.

McClatchy acquired Knight Ridder, the former owner of The Miami Herald, in a $4.5 billion deal in 2006. About five years later, the company announced the $236-million sale of the Miami Herald’s water-front downtown property to a Genting Malaysia Berhad subsidiary.

The company contributed $163 million out of the real estate sale to the company’s pension plan. The Miami Herald moved to Doral in 2013. About three years later, McClatchy sold the printing press building in Doral to the company’s pension plan.

Amid Lee Enterprises’ recent $140 million purchase of the BH Media Group, Bloomberg reported Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the company that owns Local 10 News, said that the “technological change is destroying the daily newspapers in America. The revenue goes away and the expenses remain and they’re all dying.”