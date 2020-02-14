Man attacks daughters with machete in Lauderhill, police say
Father taken into custody after fleeing home
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two girls were taken to a hospital after their father attacked them with a machete in Lauderhill, police said.
The attack occurred Friday morning at a home on Northwest 44th Terrace.
Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago said the father, for reasons unknown, attacked two of his daughters with a machete.
The girls, ages 10 and 17, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries to their upper bodies.
Santiago said the father fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.
The identities of the victims and their father haven’t been revealed.
