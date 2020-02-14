Boy, 2, dies after car crashes into Valentine’s Day vendor’s tent near Homestead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old boy died Friday near Homestead after the driver of a Dodge Charger lost control and crashed into a Valentine’s Day vendor’s tent, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Child, 2, killed when speeding car runs into Valentine's tent

Witnesses said the boy was with his mother, who was selling Valentine’s Day gifts, when the driver of the Charger was speeding out of the Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Homestead. The car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed into the tent set up across the street.

When the car came to a stop, the boy was pinned underneath. The man who was driving the car with a woman as a passenger remained at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses said the driver was very distraught. The owner of a nearby auto body shop ran across the street with a jack to try to lift the car up and rescue the child.

The boy was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Criminal charges against the driver are pending.