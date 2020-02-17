Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to crash with injuries in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a Monday morning crash with injuries in Miami Gardens.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Northwest 209th Street and Florida State Road 7, also known as U.S. 441. Officers shut down SR 7 in both directions near Andover Park.

Full Screen 1 / 7 Fire Rescue personnel responds to crash with injuries in Miami Gardens.

Witnesses said the drivers were drag racing and there was a luxury sports car, possibly a Lamborghini, involved. Detectives have yet to report if speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.