Police officer shot at during crash investigation in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A suspect who opened fire at a police officer after a crash in Davie was taken into custody Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Griffin Road and State Road 7.

Davie police Lt. Mark Leone said as officers arrived to investigate the crash, an officer was shot at and the shooter fled. Leone said the suspect was later located and taken into custody.

Leone said nobody was shot or injured and no officers returned fire.

The intersection was closed during the police investigation.

No other information was immediately available.