Commissioner who oversees FWC admits missteps after rescued coyote euthanized

MIAMI – The actions of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have outraged and infuriated people nationwide following the rescue of a wild animal.

The rescue was captured on camera as a coyote was pulled from the water in Biscayne Bay, not far from PortMiami.

Rescue groups were willing to take the animal in, but the FWC decided to euthanize it instead.

Following weeks of anger and unanswered questions, Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier spoke with one of seven commissioners appointed to oversee the FWC in an attempt to get some clarity on the issue.

