Family says final goodbyes to toddler run over by car on Valentine’s Day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family is saying their final goodbyes Thursday to a 3-year-old boy who was run over by a car on Valentine’s Day.

The Rojo and De Leon families have been going through a very difficult time over the past few days. It was just Wednesday when they announced they would be filing a lawsuit against the driver and the dealership where he worked.

On Thursday, they will lay Anthony Rojo De Leon to rest.

“It is like a nightmare,” Anthony’s mother, Judy Rojo, said about her son’s death.

Rojo was in tears Wednesday as she fell to her knees in the parking lot where her son was hit by an out of control car as she was selling flowers for Valentine’s Day under a tent.

On Wednesday, Rojo and the De Leon family announced they will file a lawsuit against the driver, Hanskabell Amargos and the Spitzer Dodge Dealership, where we learned he works as a sales manager.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said Amargos, 42, was in the car with 28-year-old Litney Castro when the vehicle barreled into the flower stand where Rojo and her family were selling Valentine’s Day gifts.

“I just want to know why? What happened? What was going through your mind?” Rojas asked.

On Thursday, Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos went to the home of Amargos to get answers for the grieving mother and to learn more about what may have led up to the crash.

While no one came to the door, a woman responded through a Ring camera, saying the family is going through a difficult time right now and is not yet ready to speak with the media.

Amargos has a prior arrest history that dates back 15 years with charges that include driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and drug possession.

“He should’ve never been in that car, they should’ve never hired him and Anthony should still be alive,” attorney Adam Finkel said.

As the Rojo family now lays Anthony to rest, they said they will fight for justice for the young boy who his mother said loved Christmas and animals, and always had a smile on his face.

“I want justice for this. I don’t want for anyone else to feel it,” Rojo said.

FHP officials said criminal charges are pending against the driver.

Ramos also reached out to the Spitzer Automotive Group, but has yet to hear back.