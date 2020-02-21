BSO identifies driver who fatally struck rollerblader in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a driver and his passenger Friday who were involved in a crash in Pompano Beach that left a rollerblader dead.

According to authorities, Endail Thomas, 25, of Lauderdale Lakes, was driving west near the 600 block of Northeast 10th Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said his silver 2007 Nissan Murano crossed over double lane lines to pass a slower moving vehicle, but Thomas lost control of the vehicle while swerving back to the right and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, who was roller blading on a pedestrian path along the north side of the road.

The Nissan then struck a tree and split in two, authorities said.

Palla Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She was a good girl, very humble,” the victim’s father-in-law, Carlos Acosta, said. “She’s been married to my son for about three years.”

Thomas and his passenger, Melissa Gregoire, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, were taken to Broward Health North, where they were listed in critical condition.

The traffic homicide investigation remains ongoing.

“It’s left a big hole because we’re uncertain of what happened,” Acosta said. “We’ve been trying to figure it out, you know? Coming to terms with what actually happened with her and the accident.”