Man accused of shooting at Davie police officer after crashing Mercedes-Benz

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested this week after he shot at a Davie police officer following a head-on collision.

Odane Wellington, 25, of Lauderhill, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempt, solicit, conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to his arrest report, Officer Burns was driving his marked police vehicle north on State Road 7 when he saw a white Mercedes-Benz sedan driving with the headlights off at a very high rate of speed.

Police said the officer made a U-turn as the Mercedes turned east onto Griffin Road.

The car was going so fast, the officer could see sparks coming from the front wheel brakes, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, a head-on collision occurred at the intersection as Wellington had a red turn arrow at the traffic light as northbound traffic had a green light.

Davie police said Wellington got out of the car and ran away as Burns ordered him to stop.

Authorities said Wellington fired two shots at the officer, forcing the officer to take cover behind a pillar at a Wawa gas station that is under construction.

Police said Wellington then got into the backseat of a car that was parked at a nearby Wendy’s and ordered the driver and passenger to comply with his orders.

“Drive and no one will get hurt,” Wellington said, according to the report.

Police said the driver was stopped by a second officer and Wellington was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, Wellington poured water from a water bottle onto his hands at the police station when a detective brought up the topic of gun residue. He now faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Records show Wellington is currently on probation for burglary.