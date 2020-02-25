74ºF

Fort Bragg paratrooper from Miami dies in motorcycle crash

Joseph Del Hierro was 26

An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper from Miami died on Sunday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Arkansas, according to an 82nd Airborn Division release.

Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro died in a motorcycle crash in Fayetteville, the release said.

Del Hierro was 26.

Del Hierro entered the Army in September 2018 and achieved several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.

