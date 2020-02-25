Fort Bragg paratrooper from Miami dies in motorcycle crash

An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper from Miami died on Sunday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Arkansas, according to an 82nd Airborn Division release.

Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro died in a motorcycle crash in Fayetteville, the release said.

Del Hierro was 26.

Del Hierro entered the Army in September 2018 and achieved several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.