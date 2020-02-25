Fort Bragg paratrooper from Miami dies in motorcycle crash
An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper from Miami died on Sunday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Arkansas, according to an 82nd Airborn Division release.
Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro died in a motorcycle crash in Fayetteville, the release said.
Del Hierro was 26.
Del Hierro entered the Army in September 2018 and achieved several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.
JUST IN: 82nd Airborne Division confirms death of one of their own.— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 24, 2020
PFC Joseph Del Hierro, 26, of Miami, Florida, was an infantryman who was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville along Bunce Road and St. Louis Street. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ny2phKdbj6
