Wilton Manors mayor, 41, dies

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen, 41, died unexpectedly Tuesday night.

According to the Sun Sentinel newspaper, city officials said that Flippen was driving to Tuesday evening’s City Commission meeting when he became ill and died.

The official statement from the city of Wilton Manors:

“We are deeply saddened to share that Mayor Justin Flippen passed away earlier this evening. We ask that everyone respect Mayor Flippen’s memory, family members, friends, and our entire community that is mourning by allowing the City to provide official information via our website (www.wiltonmanors.com), as well as the city’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. Details, on when and how our community may come together to honor the life and legacy of Mayor Flippen, will be shared as they become available,” said Leigh Ann Henderson, City Manager of Wilton Manors."

When Tuesday night’s regular city commission meeting began, it was announced that the mayor could not attend. After about 35 minutes, a recess was called. Soon after, the commission returned and announced that they would be adjourning the meeting due to an emergency.

Flippen was City Commissioner before being elected mayor in 2018.

Active in the community, Flippen became a member of the Wilton Manors-based Dolphin Democrats in 1997 and served as president from 2008 to 2009, overseeing the growth of the club to over 400 members. Justin was also a member of the Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus.

A graduate of Coconut Creek High School, Broward College, and Florida Atlantic University, he became Florida’s first openly-gay student body president at FIU, as well as serving as an intern for U.S. Senator Bob Graham.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida College of Law.

Officials have begun posting condolences on social media.

Justin Flippen was an extraordinary public servant who cared so deeply about the community he loved. His passing represents a tremendous loss for all who knew and respected him in Broward and beyond. May his family find peace in this difficult time. https://t.co/zV3akhcpVj — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) February 26, 2020

I am heartbroken at news of the passing of Wilton Manors Mayor @justinflippen. In 2010, Justin was the first LGBTQ candidate for public office I ever volunteered to knock on doors for. We all looked up to him as a trailblazer for our community. May he rest in power! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/NHHh5l1MNL — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 26, 2020

Sad and stunning news from Wilton Manors. RIP Mayor Justin Flippen, you were a great public servant. — Bill Ganz (@DFB_MayorGanz) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story.