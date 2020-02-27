Father puzzled why son ended up dead in car

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday about a sunken car in a canal.

When divers went to check the automobile, they discovered a body.

Divers pulled out a man in a body bag from a gray Honda Civic submerged in a canal, trunk open, on Northwest 58th Court and Northwest 46th Terrace.

Heartbroken family members identify the victim as 27-year-old Lachtowiz Fernando Frazier.

Frazier lived at Golf Villa, an apartment complex next to the canal.

According to family members, he was a clerk at the Racetrac Gas Station by day and an Uber driver at night, but he was also studying at Broward College to fulfill his dream of being a Spanish teacher.

“He was a good person, a good kid, just going to school,” said his father Lachtowiz Fernando Frazier Sr.

Now that crews have pulled the Honda Civic out of the water, traffic homicide detectives are trying to figure out what led to this tragedy.

Frazier’s dad wonders whether his son was driving exhausted. His father said the Golf Villa’s landlord said his son usually parked in a spot not near the canal.

“I’m still puzzled about it because the landlord says he usually parks over there, but the car wound up on that side, so even if he was sleeping and he came home—one thing I know about him, he’s going to turn that car off and go to sleep. I mean, his apartment is right up there. It’s just not making sense.”

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.