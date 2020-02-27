No-swim advisory boundaries reduced in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The no-swim advisory boundaries for the Oleta River Park area have been reduced, officials announced Wednesday.

“After two consecutive days of clear samples, all but two sampling locations have now been lifted,” a news release from Miami-Dade County says.

The advisory had been issued Monday.

The no-swim advisory signage will remain in place at the spill site at 18181 NE 31 Court, as well as Little Maule Lake and the adjacent areas to the west, officials said.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources continue to test the posted waters.

The advisory will remain in effect until the remaining two locations result in two consecutive days of clear testing.