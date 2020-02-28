1 rescued from house fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Six people were inside the home that burnt on Alhambra Boulevard.

Miliedy Nunez said someone driving by spotted the flames and then banged on the windows to alert her and others to get out.

“I was all the way in the back where the fire started with my two children sleeping (and) then I heard my brother screaming," Nunez said.

She said her two children, brother and neighbor who lives in an attached suite were able to get out.

Once they were out, they realized Nunez’s dad was still inside.

“I was screaming. I was trying to save him. I thought he was going to burn,” Nunez said.

Fire crews rushed in to pull him to safety. The father was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire marshals are investigating what caused the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to assist those affected.