Crowds watch Historic McNab House being moved to new location

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Crowds gathered early Sunday morning to watch the Historic McNab House be moved to a new permanent location at McNab Park.

The developer would have had the house demolished if not for the Pompano Beach Historical Society, which asked the city to save the house.

The city moved the house because the developer wants to convert the land into nine mixed-use buildings, containing rental units and retail space.

The two-story, six-bedroom house was built in 1926.

The original owner was one of the city’s earliest settlers, a farmer named Bob McNab.

It was in his family’s possession all the way up until 2018 when Atlantic Residences, LLC. purchased the property.

The developer donated the house to the city, which is planning to convert it into a restaurant.