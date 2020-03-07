Here is how common cold can be confused with coronavirus

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A group of students watched in horror when medical personnel wearing protective gear responded to the aid of a University of Miami student on Friday in Coral Gables.

The student feared a COVID-19 infection, but after the medical team’s examination, the student was diagnosed with the common cold, according to the Coral Gables Police Department.

According to the National Foundation For Infectious Diseases, the symptoms of the two are similar, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. But rhinoviruses are the most common cause of the common cold and experts can use a quick confirmatory test to tell the difference.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking anyone who feels sick with fever, cough or has difficulty breathing after recently traveling to an area with an ongoing spread of COVID-19 to call a healthcare professional.

Healthcare professionals in South Florida are working with the Florida Department of Health and the CDC to determine who needs to be tested for COVID-19.

As of Friday night, there are 264 people “currently being monitored” for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida public health officials are reporting 9 positive cases: Three are Florida residents in Hillsborough and Manatee counties, 5 are Florida cases repatriated and one is a non-Florida resident.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Robert Alpizar contributed to this report.