Here is a list of precautions when in contact with people with respiratory illness symptoms

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health is asking anyone who has traveled internationally to places at risk of the COVID-19 spread to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Public health officials are asking people under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Level 3 travel advisories to self-quarantine.

Mandatory 14-day self-isolation and practice social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your county health department or health care provider.

According to Alberto Moscoso, a spokesman for the Florida Health Department, the situation in Florida is “swiftly changing."

Some of the guidelines could potentially apply to residents who come in close contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the country and to people who are caring for patients with respiratory illness symptoms.

Here are the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: