Miami-Dade County mayor cancels all mass gatherings amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered the cancellation of all mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order comes after the mayor declared a local state of emergency.

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena,” Gimenez said in a statement. “As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.”

Gimenez said he will make future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

He said he is also recommending that smaller gatherings be reconsidered if they are not essential.

The Florida Department of Health announced the first COVID-19 case in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday night.

Public health officials reported the Miami-Dade County patient is a 56-year-old man and his case is related to a recent trip. Gimenez did not say where the man had traveled to.

The mayor said the patient is recovering at home.