Miami-Dade Public Schools to cover COVID-19 testing cost for teachers, Carvalho says

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said on Thursday the district will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing for district employees.

Carvalho said the cost of COVID-19 testing shouldn’t get in the way of safety.

“We are a self-insured school system,” Carvalho said about how the district will be covering the cost.

Carvalho said the COVID-19 test should be available to all employees without a co-pay.

For more information about the district’s response to the pandemic, call 305-995-3000 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.