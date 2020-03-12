Sen. Rick Scott self-quarantines after ‘potential contact’ with coronavirus patient

MIAMI – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, is self-quarantining himself following “potential contact” with a Brazilian delegation member, he announced Thursday.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus,” Scott said in a statement. “On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me.”

Scott’s announcement comes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive for COVID-19, just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

“The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott’s statement read. “After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.”

A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said Bolsonaro’s communications director Fábio Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

“I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Scott said. “I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”