Commissioners, Police Chief Jorge Colina all test negative for coronavirus

Miami Commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex de la Portilla, Ken Russell and Manolo Reyes, along with Police Chief Jorge Colina, all tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a city spokesperson and Colina himself via Twitter.

Carollo, de la Portilla, Russell and Reyes will remain isolated as a precaution, according to a city spokesperson.

Colina said in his tweet he will resume his duties as police chief “effective immediately.”