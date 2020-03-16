FoundCare sets up drive-through testing site for coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The local nonprofit, FoundCare, has just set up Palm Beach County's first free drive-through testing site for the coronavirus.

The testing started Monday morning at FoundCare’s parking lot near West Palm Beach and is open to residents who have called the organization to complete a screening process and have scheduled an appointment.

Those who do not have an appointment and an appointment code will be turned away.

FoundCare’s hotline is now active.

Prospective patients must call 561-967-0365 to be screened.

Patients will be asked if they meet specific criteria.

A doctor Local 10 News spoke to Monday at FoundCare said she hopes everyone eventually has access to testing, but that frustratingly is not yet the case here.

The organization only has about 100 tests.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Leslie Dias said the following patients should be calling to schedule a test: “Patients who in the population of patients who have been exposed to somebody and/or patients who have traveled recently, whether (by) cruise, plane, etc.”

Testing started at 10 a.m., but the hotline to call ahead and get an entry code opened at 8 a.m.

Those phone lines are open now, but again, if you don’t meet testing criteria and don’t get an entry code you cannot just show up.

Only 100 tests are available Monday, but the organization hopes to get more daily.

Visit Foundcare.org for more information.