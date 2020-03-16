Mayor Carlos Gimenez announces earlier closures for bars, nightclubs

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced in a video Sunday night that he’s ordering all bars and nightclubs around the county to close by 11 p.m. each night.

He also is ordering all restaurants to close their dining rooms by 11 p.m. Kitchens can remain open for food deliveries or take out orders.

Gimenez also is ordering all bars, nightclubs, restaurants and movie theaters to reduce their capacity by 50%.

To view the video from Gimenez, who is in self-quarantine, click here.