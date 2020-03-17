1 coronavirus-related death confirmed in Fort Lauderdale; test results pending for 2 others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three deaths have been reported this week at two assisted living facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said Tuesday at a news conference.

A 77-year-old man who died at Atria Willow Wood, at 2855 W. Commercial Blvd. had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Test results are pending for the other two individuals.

The man died at Atria Willow Wood’s main building, which houses assisted living residents. The campus also has a Memory Care in a separate building.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close at 5 p.m.

Trantalis said he has ordered that all city restaurants shut down immediately for dining-in patrons and remain closed for the next 30 days.

He said the city is allowing takeout, drive-through and delivery services to resume.

Other gathering spots, like gyms, theaters, dance halls and video arcades have also been ordered shut.

Gatherings with more than 10 people are forbidden.

Critical businesses will not be affected, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and auto repair businesses.

Trantalis said social distancing should be practiced at all open businesses.