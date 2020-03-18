Long line of cars gather in parking lot as patients wait to be tested for COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A long line of cars wrapped around a southwest Miami-Dade parking lot Wednesday with people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Jana Cua is one of many who felt symptoms and showed up.

She said foreign exchange students in her apartment building tested positive and she feels she might be infected.

“I’m feeling pretty awful. I have fever, chills, cough, headache,” Cua said. “I’m a little better, but Day 1 and 2 and 3 were the worst.”

Medical professionals outside the Doris Ison Health Center are screening the potential coronavirus patients by asking them questions like where they’ve traveled and what symptoms they are feeling.

If those answers warrant a test, one is administered.

Community Health of South Florida is behind the process.

The tests they are giving cost anywhere from $60 to $100, but doctors say they will do them regardless if you can pay or not.

“As of today, we have 35 kits. For tomorrow, it should go up to 100, and we will have more next week,” Dr. Tony Amofah said.

People who think they need testing should call ahead.

“We find that for every 10 that come in, about six or so get screened out,” Amofah said.

Patients who are tested can expect to see results within three to four days.