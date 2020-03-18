School cafeterias forced to discard unclaimed grab-and-go meals in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – While supply chain disruptions begin over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some school cafeterias In Miami-Dade County are being forced to discard grab-and-go meals because officials say there is more supply than demand.

Administrators are reassessing the food distribution situation Wednesday on an hour-by-hour basis, according to Jackie Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“There are students showing up at different schools for meals,” Calzadilla wrote.

Since schools suspended classes, some parents are having to send their children to other homes, so they can continue working.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he didn’t want any child to go hungry, so he was determined to keep the program running as public health officials worked to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the nature of grab-and-go meals, we are unable to keep the meals overnight for health reasons,” Calzadilla said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.