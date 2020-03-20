All Seminole, Hard Rock casinos in Florida to close amid coronavirus outbreak

All Seminole and Hard Rock casinos in Florida will close Friday amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming announced in a news release.

The casinos will close at 6 p.m.

Affected hotel guests will be contacted to accommodate their current bookings and needs.

“This decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state,” the news release stated. “The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk.”

The move affects the following casinos:

· Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

· Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

· Seminole Casino Brighton

· Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

· Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

· Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)

It’s unclear when the casinos will reopen.