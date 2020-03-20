Religious institutions offer livestreams of services amid coronavirus crisis

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Many religious institutions have canceled services and events amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many locations are offering livestreams or recordings of services.

ARCHDIOCESE OF MIAMI:

· On the archdiocesan website: in English (from Heart of the Nation) and in Spanish (produced locally) from 6 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday; and from 4 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday on our You Tube channel. The English Mass also can be viewed at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WSFL-39. The Spanish Mass can be seen at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WLTV 23-Univision and at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays on Canal Sur. Visit https://www.miamiarch.org/CatholicDiocese.php?op=Television_Mass.

· Little Flower, Coral Gables: 10:30 a.m. English; 12:30 p.m. Spanish. http://www.facebook.com/cotlf/.

· Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. in English and 10 a.m. in Spanish. Go to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Doral TV.

· Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami: Sundays, 11:45 a.m. in English; 1:30 p.m. in Spanish. Go to their YouTube

channel: http://www.ololourdes.org/church/CatholicChurch.php?op=Live_Mass. The church also livestreams from their grotto and adoration chapel of the Blessed Sacrament through their website, www.ololourdes.org.

· San Isidro, Pompano Beach: Sundays, 9 a.m. in English and 11:30 a.m. in Spanish. http://www.sanisidro.org/

· St. Boniface, Pembroke Pines: in English: Saturday vigil, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; in Spanish: Saturday vigil, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also: virtual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Visit http://www.saintboniface.us/.

· St. Hugh, Coconut Grove: Sunday Mass in English, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday Mass in Spanish, 12:30 p.m. Go to: https://sthughmiami.org/church/television/.

· St. Louis, Pinecrest: livestreams Mass in Spanish at 8:15 a.m. and in English at 9:30 a.m. at https://stlcatholic.org/live-feed/.

· St. Mark, Southwest Ranches: 8:30 a.m. in English; 9:30 a.m. in Spanish. www.facebook.com/stmarkparish or www.instagram.com/stmarkcatholicchurch

· St. Matthew, Hallandale: English Mass, 11:30 a.m.; Spanish Mass, 1 p.m., on their Facebook page.

· NET TV (from the Diocese of Brooklyn): 11 a.m. Sundays, Mass in English. https://netny.tv/.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYNAGOGUES:

· Temple Beth Sholom: https://www.tbsmb.org/

· Temple Emanu-El: https://www.tesobe.org/

· Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center: https://www.atjchome.org/

SOUTH FLORIDA MOSQUES:

Darul Uloom Institute & Islamic Training Center: https://www.youtube.com/user/hikmat954

Islamic Movement of Florida: https://www.imof.org/

Islamic Center of South Florida: http://staging.islamiccenterofsouthflorida.org/audiovideo/

Masjid Al-Ansar: https://livestream.com/accounts/4714150

Islamic Center of Broward: http://www.icbfl.com/14/media/video

OTHER CHURCHES & RELIGIOUS CENTERS:

· Sunshine Cathedral MCC: https://www.youtube.com/user/SunshineCathedral?app=desktop

· The Khadampa Buddha Center: https://meditateinfortlauderdale.org/