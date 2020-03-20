79ºF

Religious institutions offer livestreams of services amid coronavirus crisis

Tags: coronavirus, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
A worker disinfects a Catholic church amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)
MIAMI – Many religious institutions have canceled services and events amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many locations are offering livestreams or recordings of services.

Email share@local10.com to be added to the list below:

ARCHDIOCESE OF MIAMI:

· On the archdiocesan website: in English (from Heart of the Nation) and in Spanish (produced locally) from 6 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday; and from 4 p.m. Saturday through all of Sunday on our You Tube channel. The English Mass also can be viewed at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WSFL-39. The Spanish Mass can be seen at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WLTV 23-Univision and at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays on Canal Sur. Visit https://www.miamiarch.org/CatholicDiocese.php?op=Television_Mass.

· Little Flower, Coral Gables: 10:30 a.m. English; 12:30 p.m. Spanish. http://www.facebook.com/cotlf/.

· Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral: Sundays, 8:30 a.m. in English and 10 a.m. in Spanish. Go to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Doral TV.

· Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami: Sundays, 11:45 a.m. in English; 1:30 p.m. in Spanish. Go to their YouTube

channel: http://www.ololourdes.org/church/CatholicChurch.php?op=Live_Mass. The church also livestreams from their grotto and adoration chapel of the Blessed Sacrament through their website, www.ololourdes.org.

· San Isidro, Pompano Beach: Sundays, 9 a.m. in English and 11:30 a.m. in Spanish. http://www.sanisidro.org/

· St. Boniface, Pembroke Pines: in English: Saturday vigil, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; in Spanish: Saturday vigil, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also: virtual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Visit http://www.saintboniface.us/.

· St. Hugh, Coconut Grove: Sunday Mass in English, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; Sunday Mass in Spanish, 12:30 p.m. Go to: https://sthughmiami.org/church/television/.

· St. Louis, Pinecrest: livestreams Mass in Spanish at 8:15 a.m. and in English at 9:30 a.m. at https://stlcatholic.org/live-feed/.

· St. Mark, Southwest Ranches: 8:30 a.m. in English; 9:30 a.m. in Spanish. www.facebook.com/stmarkparish or www.instagram.com/stmarkcatholicchurch

· St. Matthew, Hallandale: English Mass, 11:30 a.m.; Spanish Mass, 1 p.m., on their Facebook page.

· NET TV (from the Diocese of Brooklyn): 11 a.m. Sundays, Mass in English. https://netny.tv/.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYNAGOGUES:

· Temple Beth Sholom: https://www.tbsmb.org/

· Temple Emanu-El: https://www.tesobe.org/

· Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center: https://www.atjchome.org/

SOUTH FLORIDA MOSQUES:

Darul Uloom Institute & Islamic Training Center: https://www.youtube.com/user/hikmat954

Islamic Movement of Florida: https://www.imof.org/

Islamic Center of South Florida: http://staging.islamiccenterofsouthflorida.org/audiovideo/

Masjid Al-Ansar: https://livestream.com/accounts/4714150

Islamic Center of Broward: http://www.icbfl.com/14/media/video

OTHER CHURCHES & RELIGIOUS CENTERS:

· Sunshine Cathedral MCC: https://www.youtube.com/user/SunshineCathedral?app=desktop

· The Khadampa Buddha Center: https://meditateinfortlauderdale.org/

