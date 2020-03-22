CB Smith Park open for third day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is open for day three of COVID-19 testing.

Officials were seen early Sunday morning setting up outside the park.

"We will continue testing until we reach maximum capacity of vehicles for that day," Memorial Healthcare Primary Care Director Dr. Jennifer Goldman said Saturday.

The drive-thru testing site, located on the corner of Flamingo Road and Pines Boulevard, first opened on Friday, with more than 700 people getting tested in just the first day.

“In total they took 745 samples that are now being processed with the results hopefully forthcoming as soon as possible,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this weekend.

On Saturday, officials confirmed to Local 10 News that an additional 701 tests were completed.

The free service is reserved exclusively for people who meet certain criteria, including first responders, like police, fire and medical staff, who arrive with their ID badges.

The testing also available to people age 65 or older, who have symptoms and chronic health conditions.

Also able to be tested are individuals who have traveled internationally to one of the affected areas.

Anyone who does not meet the criteria is asked to leave.

On Friday officials said nearly 90 people were turned away.

Once inside, patients are directed to stop at three different stations.

At the first stop nurses ask screening questions.

At the second stop, national guardsmen get your contact info so they can call you with the results in up to three days.

It’s at the third stop where patients get swabbed, either through their mouth or their nose, all the way into their throat.

As for those who do feel sick, but don’t meet the criteria for testing, they're being asked to remain vigilant and responsible.

"You need to stay home and isolate yourself, that’s the most important thing, so that we can prevent the spread of this virus to others," said Dr. Goldman. "If however you are nervous about your symptoms and you’re concerned, the first thing to do is go ahead and call your primary care provider."

A drive-thru testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but only for first responders.

It will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all people who meet the criteria for testing.