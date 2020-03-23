Have you been the victim of price gouging during coronavirus pandemic?

MIAMI – The Florida Attorney General’s Office is asking the public to report any price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration March 9 triggered Florida’s anti-price-gouging law.

Violators of the law are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single 24-hour period.

The law covers any goods, services, materials, merchandise, supplies, equipment, resources or other articles of commerce needed as a result of the pandemic.

For more information, call the Florida Attorney General’s Office price-gouging hotline at 1-866-966-7226.