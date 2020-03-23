83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

83ºF

Local News

Have you been the victim of price gouging during coronavirus pandemic?

Officials want you to report price gouging

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: coronavirus, new coronavirus, COVID-19, price-gouging, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General’s Office
photo

MIAMI – The Florida Attorney General’s Office is asking the public to report any price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration March 9 triggered Florida’s anti-price-gouging law.

Violators of the law are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single 24-hour period.

The law covers any goods, services, materials, merchandise, supplies, equipment, resources or other articles of commerce needed as a result of the pandemic.

For more information, call the Florida Attorney General’s Office price-gouging hotline at 1-866-966-7226.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: