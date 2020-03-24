Crowds line up early for coronavirus testing at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Crowds lined up early Tuesday at the drive-through coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

More than 800 people were tested Monday alone and Tuesday is expected to be another busy day as people began lining up at 5 a.m.

“It’s been a top priority to expand access to testing for people,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

More than 2,000 people already have been tested at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, and now a new procedure is in place before you go to the testing site.

A pre-registration phone line has been set up to help ease the hours-long wait times. That number is 954-276-4680.

“It will allow us to take care of the critical pre-screening questions to make sure that everyone knows they meet the criteria for testing before arrival,” Dr. Jennifer Goldman, of Memorial Healthcare, said.

Cleveland Clinic in Weston began testing last week and they’ve made nearly 600 appointments.

Meanwhile, long lines were already forming early Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium for day three of coronavirus testing.

The site opened up on Sunday to first responders and hundreds of men and women who are on the front lines battling the virus showed up to get swabbed.

“They were able to take samples from 713 first responders or health care workers in kind of a soft opening. Now they are open doing good stuff,” DeSantis said.

Preparations are underway for drive-through coronavirus testing at Marlins Park.

On Monday, members of the National Guard were seen setting up tents in anticipation of an opening there.

Tests at that location will only be administered to those 65 and older who are showing symptoms, as well as first responders.