DeSantis orders passengers flying in from tri-state area to self-isolate for 2 weeks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday night, requiring anyone on a flight to Florida coming out of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days.

“There’s over 190 direct flights from the New York City area to the state of Florida, and I would reckon, given the outbreak there, that every single flight has somebody on it who is positive for COVID-19,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis believes his latest executive order will prevent the new coronavirus from spreading.

He called New York and the surrounding tri-state area a “hot spot” for COVID-19.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Florida Department of Health workers, airport security personnel and the National Guard were briefed about the order Tuesday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

They will meet planes coming in from those areas throughout the day and will screen those passengers.

We’re told flights from New York LaGuardia, Newark, and John F. Kennedy International Airport have been nearly cut by half at FLL.