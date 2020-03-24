Miami officers shop for vulnerable seniors during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – A group of Miami Police Department officers was up early Tuesday at a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Miami’s Liberty City. They were not there to patrol the toilet paper aisle. They were shopping for people who are vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

Since epidemiologists warn the deadly respiratory illness impacts people age 65 and older more severely, Maj. Albert Guerra said his mission is to deliver the groceries from the market at 1150 NW 54th St. to senior centers in Miami.

“It’s important for them to understand the police department is there for them all the time but especially now in this time of need,” Guerra said.

It is one of the many acts of kindness police officers have displayed around the world, as the meaning of their policing “serve and protect” oath continues to adapt during the pandemic.

Guerra and the other officers stocked up on fresh produce, paper towels and other essentials. Officers used their patrol cars to deliver the groceries.

“There is no contact with the seniors,” Guerra said. “Once we purchase the items, we are taking them back to senior centers. It really makes us feel great knowing that we can provide this type of service."