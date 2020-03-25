Real estate market feeling impact of coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – One of the many industries feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is real estate.

Some local realtors told Local 10 News they’re having a hard time making sales when almost everyone is being told to stay at home.

Jorge Guerra Jr., broker and chairman of the Miami Association of Realtors, said while deals are still closing, they are witnessing disruptions at two ends of the market.

"I don't see our industry stopping," said Guerra. "They are setting the tone of what possible can come."

He has seen some slowdowns and cancellations of high-end sales, but notes much of the workforce at home is causing many to re-think their housing situations.

"Anyone in the service industry and the restaurant industry has been impacted," he said. "They are scared, insecure of where income is coming (from) and they rather go back with mom and dad, (where it's) somewhere secure."

Experts are optimistic about the COVID-19 stimulus package, and some mortgage lenders are offering loan payment deferment programs.

"We have already seen mortgage payments being delayed, evictions being delayed, helping everybody just get through these tough times," said Guerra. "I don’t think any judge will sign an eviction at this time."

What happens in the housing market impacts city coffers by way of property taxes, explains Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

"This year we don’t have that problem because we already collected taxes," Reyes said. "Next year, it all depends on the effects the virus is going to have."

Right now, we are in a waiting game. Guerra says realtors are getting creative, launching virtual home tours to keep the market moving.

“If we get out of this and start normalizing the economy, I don’t expect a major negative effect in home ownership,” Reyes said.

