Coronavirus in Florida: 2,300+ cases statewide and over 600 in Miami-Dade

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida now has 2,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state’s health department says in its latest update of numbers.

Miami-Dade County has the most cases in the state with 616, and there are 504 in Broward County. Monroe County has 12 positive cases of the virus.

The state is now reporting 28 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases is expected to continue climbing as testing increases in South Florida and across the state.

Florida lawmakers are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to enforce a statewide shelter-in-place order.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved DeSantis’ request to declare Florida a disaster area, making Florida eligible for federal aid.

The U.S. has over 69,00 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

