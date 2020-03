OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Opa-locka. (Opa-locka PD)

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash left six injured at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 135th Street.

Officers closed both the southbound and northbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue, from Northwest 132nd Street.