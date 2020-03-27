Florida Keys authorities reinforce closure amid coronavirus fears

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors and tourists since Sunday night, but now officials are reinforcing the closure amid coronavirus fears.

Monroe County is currently closed to visitors from Key Largo to Key West in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

And the county, along with its law enforcement officers, are taking further measures beginning Friday.

There will now be traffic stops at mile marker 112 on the 18-mile stretch in the Florida Keys and on State Road 905 between Ocean Reef and Key Largo.

Only residents, property owners and those who actively work in the Keys will be admitted. This includes fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

All hotels shut down earlier this week.

Monroe County now has more than a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers will hold a briefing later on in the morning to further talk about the closures in place.