Tracking coronavirus cases: Sterling Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting Sterling Aventura, an assisted living facility in Miami-Dade County.

According to Solvere Living, the operator of the living facility at 2777 NE 183rd St., two residents were hospitalized.

Dean Goldman, a spokesman for the operator of the living facility, reported only one of the two residents who were symptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness.

Here is the letter resident’s relatives received:

Kristin Ward, CEO of Solvere Living, Management Company for The Sterling Aventura:

First, we want to express our heartfelt sympathy for the patients and their loved ones during this very difficult time. We can confirm that 2 patients, who were sent to Hillcrest from a local hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 after being returned to the hospital for changes in their medical condition. Upon being notified by the Department of Health that they had tested positive, we immediately contacted the appropriate local and state agencies. Upon concluding their visits to our center, no further testing was ordered and they confirmed that our infection control and PPE protocols were effectively in place. We remain in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps at this time.

Visitation remains restricted, all employees are screened prior to entering the building on every shift, and new admissions to our center are also pre-screened. If an employee does not pass the stringent screening process in place, they are not permitted to work. We have not been notified of any employee testing positive for COVID-19. We continue to follow CDC guidelines and adhere to all protocols for infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.

We fully recognize how difficult this time is for our residents and for their loved ones, who have been restricted from any contact with beloved family members. Working in conjunction with all appropriate authorities, we are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of exposure to any of our residents and our staff and will continue to do so until the COVID-19 threat has subsided.”

Here is the statement released March 27th:

Dean Goldman, President of Goldman & Associates Public Relations:

The health and safety of our residents and team members are our highest priority. We have been notified that one of our residents has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is currently in the hospital. Test results are negative for a second resident who displayed potential symptoms and is also in the hospital. We take the situation with utmost seriousness and are working closely with the local and state agencies and the Solvere COVID-19 Task Force composed of experts with our organization. In addition to the extensive preventive measures we have already been taking, we are further increasing resident health monitoring and screenings. We continue to carry out exacting disinfection protocols using CDC-approved materials and extensive social distancing measures remain in place. We continue to limit visitors to only essential healthcare personnel. Knowing the importance of family support and contact, we are ensuring residents and their family members stay in touch through video calls and other means of communication. The well-being of our residents and team members is our absolute top priority.