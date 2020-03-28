Drivers face 2 checkpoints limiting access to Florida Keys during coronavirus pandemic

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers heading from South Florida to the Florida Keys face two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office checkpoints during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monroe County issued an emergency declaration closing the area to all tourists on March 20, but the lack of compliance prompted Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers to tighten measures.

“'Come as you are!' That is our motto,” Carruthers said. “And we are going to still say, ‘Come as you are!' But later."

Deputies started to screen drivers heading southbound on Friday morning at Manatee Bay Marina on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 112.5 and at Card Sound Road, also known as State Road 905.

Deputies are only allowing drivers who can prove they have essential business in Monroe County or live there permanently.