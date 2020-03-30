Pastor faces charges for defying stay-at-home order with large services

MIAMI – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne, of The River at Tampa Bay Church, on Monday for defying the public health emergency stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard-Browne held two mega-church services on Sunday arguing the church of about 4,000 members is an essential business. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said they tried to reason with the pastor, but all of their attempts failed.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” Chronister said.

Chronister also accused Howard-Browne of spreading misinformation by saying the new coronavirus is a “hoax” and “it’s not more serious than the flu.” Chronister said Howard-Browne alleged the First Amendment protected him. Warren disagreed and issued an arrest warrant.

When Howard-Browne refused to surrender, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up to his house to arrest him.

Bishop Thomas Scott, of the 34th Street Church of God, said it was important for religious leaders to protect their parishioners and their community.

“We do streaming online, and Facebook Live," Scott said.

Howard-Browne faces charges of unlawful assembly to commit a breach of peace by 3 or more persons and a health safety violation of a public health emergency order.