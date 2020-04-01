More details released about University of Miami Health System employee who died from new coronavirus

MIAMI – An employee of the University of Miami Health System who died last Thursday of complications related to the novel coronavirus has been identified as William Vincent Murdock.

Murdock, 63, was an MRI technologist at the hospital.

A Miami-Dade County medical examiner’s report listed Murdock’s cause of death as “COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia.”

Contributory causes included coronary atherosclerosis, hypertensive heart disease, diabetes mellitus and acute myeloid leukemia.

The University of Miami Health System released a statement about the employee’s death on Tuesday evening.

“This longtime employee was dedicated to serving our mission and will be greatly missed,” the statement said. “The entire health system family is grieving and sends an outpouring of love and condolences to family and friends who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

The statement also said the University of Miami community is beyond grateful for all health care providers and anyone standing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“We stand together with our UM family and their loved ones now and always,” the statement said.