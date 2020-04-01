Port Everglades worker diagnosed with coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man working at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale was diagnosed with Covid-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Daniel Reynolds, the president of the Federation of Public Employees, learned of his diagnosis on Wednesday afternoon.

When the outbreak in Broward County began, some of the first cases reported were from people who worked at Port Everglades.

Amid the growing crisis, Broward County authorities discussed the dilemma of whether or not to allow cruise ships stranded at sea to dock in the port.

One of the ships has the bodies of Covid-19 patients who died. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Department of Health denied the ships’ entry.

On Wednesday afternoon, state public health officials reported there were more than 1,200 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in Broward County.