All public school campuses to close in Broward, except food distribution sites

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – All Broward County public school campuses will close next Monday with the exception of food distribution sites, the school district announced Thursday.

“Broward County Public Schools successfully carried out distance learning this week, with approximately 15,000 teachers and 220,000 students from District managed schools participating in remote online learning,” a news release provided by the school district stated. "This was supported by the distribution of 82,000 laptop computers to students who needed them and several days of engagement with Canvas the learning management system."

According to the news release, administrators, guidance counselors, social workers and mental health professionals, micro-techs and other staff members will now work from home to continue supporting teachers and students.

“Staff may be asked to report to work if essential or needed,” the news release stated. “If an individual is required to visit a school campus for any reason, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.”

Parents whose children attend district-managed schools may still call their child’s school regarding any questions weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.