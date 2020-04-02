81ºF

Local News

Pre-orders now being taken for Dr. Fauci bobblehead

7-inch tall bobblehead costs $25, plus $8 for shipping and handling

Brian Doughty, Producer

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is getting his own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is now selling the 7-inch tall Fauci bobblehead, which costs $25 dollars, plus $8 for shipping and handling.

Pre-sale orders are expected to ship in July.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 from every Dr. Fauci bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association in support of its 100 million mask challenge.

Click here to pre-order your bobblehead.

