Dad’s make face masks to reduce their kids’ risk during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Local 10 News Sports Director Will Manso and Local 10 News Anchor/Reporter Clay Ferraro don’t have a sewing machine to make a face mask. But that didn’t stop them.

For their coronavirus DIY project, they used a T-shirt, scissors, a hot glue gun or a stapler, rubber bands or hair ties, an iron, and an ironing board. Manso and his daughter used a hot glue gun and rubber bands. She used a fun tye-dye T-shirt.

Here is the simple 5-step process:

Step 1: Cut the fabric

Step 2: Make sure the length of the fabric fits the face

Step 3: Fold the fabric like an accordion and iron

Step 4: Place the rubber band and glue the fabric

Step 5: Expand the fabric and make sure it fits tightly

Safety and durability

The masks made out of fabric do need to be washed after every use to be safe. They are a great accessory when you go out to walk the dog or go out for a run. Still keep in mind, you need to keep your distance from others and stay at home to reduce your risk.

Jacqueline “Soir” Rios, a local artist and product photographer, showed Local10.com users how to make a face mask that can offer some protection while social distancing. Soir’s step-by-step guide requires the use of a sewing machine to make a long-lasting, good-quality mask.

“The mask with the glue will fall apart once you wash it, so you will have to glue it again or make another one,” Soir said. “You also have to think about possible allergies to the chemicals in the glue. I think hand stitching is better.”

For safety, the mask cannot leave gaps between the skin. Doctors and nurses who can’t distance themselves from patients need surgical masks, which have about 89% filtration and the N95 masks, which have a 95% filtration.

Researchers evaluated several household materials to determine, which one offered the most protection during a pandemic. Here is what they found:

Tea Towel: 72.4%

Cotton Mix: 70.2%

Antimicrobial pillowcase: 68.9%

Linen: 61.6%

Pillowcase: 57%

Silk: 54.3%

100% cotton T-shirt: 50.8%

Scarf: 48.8%