Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer tests positive for new coronavirus

WESTON, Fla. – Weston Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city confirmed in a tweet.

According to city officials, Stermer fell ill on March 31 and has quarantined himself since that date.

Officials said the mayor received his test results Sunday night.

Stermer will remain quarantined until at least April 14.

Our Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for #Coronavirus. Sick since 3/31 he has been in quarantine and received his test results tonight. He will stay in quarantine until 4/14 at min. Always the optimist & fighter, he continues to work from home. #Weston @browardleague pic.twitter.com/Nuk793rqP0 — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) April 6, 2020

“Always the optimist & fighter, he continues to work from home,” the tweet read.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The CDC advises the public to protect themselves by staying home, washing their hands with soap and water often and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.