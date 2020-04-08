Coronavirus: Another city mandates face masks

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar is the latest city ordering people to wear some sort of face covering while in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an emergency order that went into effect Wednesday morning, the city says it is “requiring all individuals to wear a nose and mouth covering in public. This includes all employees and customers of grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants. All individuals providing delivery services are also required to wear a form of covering over their noses and mouths while making deliveries.”

Acceptable coverings include “a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering.”

Miami Beach put a similar order into effect Tuesday, saying that all employees and customers must wear a covering over their mouths and noses when going into grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

“COVID-19 continues to be a concern due to increases in the number of positive cases within the City of Miramar,” city manager Vernon Hargray said in a statement. “In order to limit its potential community spread, it is now necessary for the city to implement further restrictions for the general health, safety, and welfare of the community.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance encouraging people to cover their face while outdoors, particularly in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus.

Miramar is also encouraging essential businesses that remain open to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes to customers and employees.

“The compliance to this emergency order is critical to ensure we are best [positioned] as a city to slow the spread of this invisible enemy,” mayor Wayne Messam wrote in an email to residents.

Miramar’s full emergency order can be read here.