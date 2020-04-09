High school senior killed in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A senior at Terra Environmental Research Institute was killed Tuesday in a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue near 248th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said police believe Andrea Camps was killed during an attempted robbery after she and a male friend met up with someone else regarding the sale of some shoes that were posted on social media.

Thomas said it was unclear whether they were the ones selling the shoes or buying them.

He said Camps was shot in the upper torso and her friend was grazed by a bullet.

Camps was taken to a hospital where she died.

The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020. Please join us as we keep her friends and family in our prayers. 🐺💔🙏🏼 @terrawolvesptsa @terraclassof2020 pic.twitter.com/utBirKINh1 — TERRA (@TerraWolves) April 8, 2020

The school tweeted a statement Wednesday, saying, "The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020."

Thomas said detectives are looking for at least two males involved in the shooting. No other description about them has been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Counselors are being made available for students and staff members via telephone.