Jails can be coronavirus hotspots. Broward and Miami-Dade hope to avoid that.

MIAMI, Fla. – A jail in Chicago has recently been identified as the top U.S. hotspot for coronavirus, and experts say jails and prisons around the country can easily fall into the same issue.

Broward County has already had one inmate die from COVID-19, so what are they and Miami-Dade doing to prevent a spread?

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade department of corrections, all of their facilities are closely following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

So far in Miami-Dade, no inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but 22 corrections staff members have tested positive.

In Broward, the union representing BSO deputies working in detention centers says at least four of their staff members have tested positive. And Local 10 News has learned that seven inmates have as well.

So, to try and slow the spread, state attorneys and public defenders have been trying to identify inmates who can be released.

“You cannot bury your head in the sand and think that COVID-19 is not going to have an impact on the jail,” said Gordon Weekes, Broward’s chief assistant public defender. “Our office worked very closely with the chief judge and created an emergency docket to address folks that were either going to be immune-compromised or charged with non-violent offenses.”

Attorneys of the inmate who died in Broward, Alan Pollock, did try to get him released before he ended up in the hospital. But that motion was denied because of the 64-year-old sex offender’s long history of not showing up to court when he was told.

Several deputies who were supervising Pollock have now tested positive for the virus.